San Diego is known for many things: surfing at La Jolla, the giant pandas at the zoo, and great Mexican food, to name a few.

Now, there’s a new item on your must-see list. On billboards, buses and through social media posts starting this week, the city’s community college district is placing ads featuring iconic San Diego images, but scrawled over words like “zoo” and “surfing” are new ones: “community colleges,” “career training” and “affordable education.” In one ad, a picture of carne asada and corn tortillas is paired with a question: “Are you ready to taco-bout your future?”