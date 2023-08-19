First responders outside the southern San Joaquin Valley levied hefty citations against illegal fireworks users caught in the act by a drone. But the Kern County Fire Department, despite paying tens of thousands for drone technology intended to pinpoint residents igniting unlawful explosives, have apparently issued no such penalties.

One hundred thirty-two potential lawbreakers singled out last year by the county’s drone contractor, Overwatch Aero LLC, received formal warning letters instead of citations, Deputy County Counsel Jeremy McNutt wrote in an email. He added that complete preliminary results for this year’s operations aren’t available.

