First responders outside the southern San Joaquin Valley levied hefty citations against illegal fireworks users caught in the act by a drone. But the Kern County Fire Department, despite paying tens of thousands for drone technology intended to pinpoint residents igniting unlawful explosives, have apparently issued no such penalties.
One hundred thirty-two potential lawbreakers singled out last year by the county’s drone contractor, Overwatch Aero LLC, received formal warning letters instead of citations, Deputy County Counsel Jeremy McNutt wrote in an email. He added that complete preliminary results for this year’s operations aren’t available.
Capt. Andrew Freeborn, spokesman for KCFD, said Friday afternoon he didn’t know why warning letters were issued instead of citations. KCFD Chief Aaron Duncan did not make himself available over three days to speak about the agency’s approach to penalties.
Four law enforcement agencies outside Kern told The Californian that warning letters aren’t an effective deterrent — individuals already received cautions against breaking the law because departments flooded social media or spoke with reporters about their enforcement plans.
“The citation is more of a deterrent because the warning (letter) is going to get thrown in the trash,” said Fire Marshal Skylar Thornton with the Salinas Fire Department.
Problems with illegal fireworks are only growing, the four agencies said. One sergeant recalled an 8-year-old boy nearly losing a limb as an explosive erupted in his hands. Each of the agencies has watched beloved homes burn after residents used unlawful materials.
KCFD intended to issue citations when it contracted with Solvang-based Overwatch Aero, Freeborn said. He previously said signing the $44,500 contract was appropriate because any citations resulting from the surveillance would offset expenses.
Freeborn said public awareness that a drone will be deployed is itself an effective deterrent, and that firefighters' technological ability to track lawbreakers grows each year as they refine techniques.
“I clearly see … on the deterrent side of things, it clearly paid off,” he said. “It’s having its roots.”
Freeborn was unaware Friday afternoon who reviewed surveillance captured by the unmanned aircraft system to decide which, if any, penalty should be imposed. He also was unable to say whether drone footage captured conclusive evidence for issuing citations.
“I don’t know what the line in the sand was,” Freeborn said. “I have to investigate.”
Citations ‘change behavior’
The four departments contacted by The Californian outside the county said drones allowed them to issue citations this year.
The Santa Maria Fire Department, sworn to protect about 110,000 people, contracts with the same company used by KCFD to spot explosives. There were 22 citations issued by the fire department, of which 11 were flagged by a drone because of its technological abilities to track down perpetrators’ addresses, according to Jim Austin, the fire marshal of the Santa Maria Fire Department. The penalties were for $1,000.
Firefighters reviewed about 50 data points caught by a drone to determine if a fine was appropriate, Austin added.
Thornton, in Salinas, said giving citations to eight people pinpointed by drone allowed the city to collect $84,000 this year alone. A fine can be a life-changing experience for a person who must grapple with steep fines, he added, because the department issues citations for each prohibited firework ignited.
“(A citation) is the only way that municipalities have to really change behavior with any sort of … teeth,” Thornton said.
He later added, “If you have thousands of dollars to spend on illegal fireworks, you probably have thousands of dollars to pay in fines as well then.”
The Bakersfield Fire Department didn't use drone technology to stop unlawful explosives last year or this year, BFD Chief John Frando said by email Saturday. He wrote that the agency has never issued a citation despite previously using unmanned aircraft to monitor lighting of illegal fireworks.
Freeborn, at KCFD, said that because other technologies are at play, it’s too early to know whether drones decrease illegal fireworks operations in Kern County. An online website allows people to alert authorities to illicit activity, and he couldn’t say whether the uptick in reports is necessarily because of the new tool’s ease of use.
But Freeborn noted he’s been on patrol over Independence Day weekend to issue citations, and every person he talked to mentioned the drone. He said some residents didn’t ignite explosives because they saw a drone, which acts as deterrent — even if the aircraft didn’t belong to KCFD.
A drone’s flashing lights give away its location, Freeborn said. Duncan, KCFD’s fire chief, previously said the drone flies 2,000 to 3,000 feet in the air.
KCFD can issue a citation, formal warning or nuisance abatement, and it can confiscate contraband, said McNutt, the deputy county counsel. He said by email there weren’t any illegal explosives seized by firefighters because of the drone.
A unmanned aircraft system wasn’t used this year on Fourth of July because of mechanical issues, so the contractor used a fixed wing manned aircraft. It cost $7,785 and preliminary estimates show the aircraft caught 29 instances of potentially illegal fireworks this year on Fourth of July, McNutt wrote. He did not say how many of those resulted in a penalty.
“It is my understanding that the inability to use the UAS on July 3 and 4th and the accompanying need to pivot to a fixed wing manned aircraft resulted in a lower number of citations anticipated,” McNutt said by email.
KCFD spent about $20,000 July 3-4 of last year, McNutt wrote.
The department also used Overwatch Aero’s equipment to map floods from increased water flows this year, costing about $165,645, he wrote. The department expects most, if not all, of those expenses to be reimbursed by the state, he added.
'It gets real after that'
When reviewing the drone’s footage, Austin, from Santa Maria Fire Department, noted his department ranks each occurrence from a low to high probability of illicit explosives erupting. The department issues warning letters to residences and surrounding neighbors in cases where firefighters couldn’t gather enough evidence for a fine.
Thornton added his agency mails out letters to everyone prior to Independence Day, informing them of consequences.
The Guadalupe Police Department hands out warnings when approaching the Fourth of July but not on the holiday itself, according to Sgt. Frank Medina.
“Warnings in this type of situation don’t seem to work,” said Grover Beach Police Department Cmdr. Jim Munro. He later added, “By the time we got to Fourth of July, it was very well known that illegal fireworks were not authorized or welcome.”
There may be other opportunities to stop illegal firework use.
Austin said he might experiment with allowing residents to drop off unlawful fireworks prior to the Fourth of July without any consequences.
Each year, KCFD gets better at using its drones, Freeborn said.
Firefighters review footage to see what areas and times most frequently experience criminal acts, he said. The drones are used in a variety of ways, some unrelated to use of illegal fireworks, which he said has made the department more effective.
Each of the law enforcement agencies said it wants to ensure the community’s safety. Munro said it’s impossible to know who made illicit explosives or what will happen when they ignite.
Many people take their chances with dangerous fireworks regardless. But when someone gets seriously injured or receives a fine, then it’s too late.
“You’re handed a $1,000 citation and it gets real after that,” said Medina, of the Guadalupe Police Department.