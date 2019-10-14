Bakersfield Police officers responded to an injury traffic collision involving two cars on Ashe Rd. and North Halfmoon Dr. on Sunday.
An adult female was found in one of the vehicles suffering from moderate to major injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition. She was said to have attempted to make a u-turn from southbound Ashe Rd. A second vehicle traveling southbound on Ashe hit the vehicle as it was making the u-turn.
The two adult occupants in the other vehicle sustained minor to moderate injuries and were also sent to a local hospital.
