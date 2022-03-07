Driver sought in Union Ave collision that killed bicyclist

California Highway Patrol officers reported a woman was killed early Monday morning when the bicycle she was riding was struck from behind.
CHP officers responded to a report of a collision at 3:05 a.m. on South Union Avenue, south of White Lane, involving a vehicle versus a bicycle.
The bicyclist was traveling south when her bike was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene immediately following the collision.
No information regarding the suspect’s vehicle was available, according to CHP officials.
It’s unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released by officials.