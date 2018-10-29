A motorist who prosecutors say smoked marijuana before getting behind the wheel and causing a crash that killed a pregnant teacher was sentenced Monday to two years in prison in a decision that infuriated the teacher's loved ones.
The sisters of Gabriela Soto said afterward they believed Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman went easy on John Sebastian Hernandez due to his youth. Hernandez, 23, could have received a maximum of four years in prison.
Angelica Soto, 40, said Hernandez's apology in court felt forced and she doesn't believe he's changed.
"He'll probably do this again," she said.
She also took issue with the judge telling her to keep her remarks short because there were several people speaking and he'd already read every victim impact statement submitted to the court.
Angelica Soto said she didn't get the chance to say everything she wanted, and it felt to her that Twisselman wanted her to quickly finish so he could get on with something he considered more important.
Hernandez was driving under the influence of marijuana on June 6 of last year when he veered into the opposite lane on Santa Fe Way and struck a vehicle head-on driven by 40-year-old Gabriela Soto, prosecutors said.
The Wasco High teacher was 28 weeks pregnant. She was flown to Kern Medical Center, where an emergency cesarean was performed, but both Soto and the fetus died.
More than 30 people attended the sentencing on Sotos' behalf, many wearing green T-shirts with "Team Gabby" and shamrocks printed on the front.
Angelica and Blanca Soto tearfully recalled in court how they had spent months planning a baby shower for their sister only to end up making funeral preparations due to the actions of Hernandez, who admitted being an addict but denied smoking pot the day of the crash.
Blanca Soto, 49, said the three experienced the usual trivial jealousies and annoyances that come with being children, but became best friends and shared a deep connection.
"The bonds of sisterhood were stronger than steel and there was nothing we wouldn't do for each other," Blanca Soto said.
The crash left Blanca Soto untethered. She walked around for weeks afterward not knowing what to do or how to find joy in anything. Even eating made her feel guilty because Gabriela Soto had taken pleasure in food.
She now cares for Ireli, Soto's 3-year-old daughter.
During her turn, Angelica Soto told the court she and Gabriela Soto were inseparable. She said her sister accompanied her on many adventures, including trips to the east coast for concerts and an excursion to Canada where they were stopped by border patrol agents who, for some reason, suspected a friend traveling with them was being held against her will.
Describing Gabriela Soto as "kind, tall, beautiful and funny," Angelica Soto said she kept in touch with her constantly. If she saw a cute dog, she'd take a picture and send it to Gabriela.
Everything is different now, Angelica Soto said.
"Food has no flavor," she said. "The world has lost its color."
A jury last month found Hernandez not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter and instead convicted him of the lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
His attorney, J.W. Harrott, asked before sentencing that Hernandez be sentenced to a year in county jail followed by a year in a rehabilitation facility. He said rehabilitation is critical to Hernandez turning his life around, and prison would do nothing to help either him or society.
In an unusual move, Harrott also turned and spoke directly to Soto's family. He told them Hernandez has been distraught since the crash occurred, and he was apologizing on his client's behalf because Hernandez wasn't strong enough or able to come up with the right words on his own.
In response, prosecutor Kim Richardson argued sentencing hearings are in part about punishing someone for the crime they've committed. She said Hernandez deserved the maximum term for Soto's death, and a statement of remorse he made to a probation officer was simply him saying whatever he could to get released.
She noted Hernandez didn't even have the courage to stand up and apologize for his actions. Instead, he had his attorney do it for him.
After Richardson spoke, Hernandez conferred with his attorney and then spoke to Soto's family. He apologized and asked for forgiveness as he wiped at his eyes and repeatedly sniffed.
In pronouncing sentence, Twisselman said he could do nothing to reverse the "horrible" consequences of the crash, nor could he allow himself to be influenced by emotions of anger or sympathy on either side.
He said in considering all the factors — Hernandez's prior lack of a criminal record, his potential for becoming a productive member of the community, the death of a pregnant woman, driving while impaired — he decided on the middle term. It sends Hernandez to prison, but allows him to be released sooner than he otherwise would be and continue to work on his addiction problems.
"This is a chance to reset your life," the judge told Hernandez.
If he doesn't, Twisselman warned, he could find himself back in court facing potentially more serious charges.
