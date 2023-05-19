 Skip to main content
Driver pleads not guilty to murder, vehicular manslaughter in death of Arvin High educator

It may have lasted less than five minutes, but Friday’s arraignment was not just another court hearing: It kicked off what could be years of proceedings for the man accused of driving drunk and intentionally striking a car driven by a cherished and well-known Arvin educator.

Marque Qualls, 24, shook his head as his public defender entered not guilty pleas for charges of first-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and assault with a deadly weapon related to a Feb. 24 collision that led to Larry Hallum's death.

