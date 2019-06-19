A man is in critical condition after walking inside an unmarked crosswalk and being struck by a car.
At around 12:50 a.m., Bakersfield Police officers responded to a hit and run at the intersection of South Chester Avenue and La France Drive where they discovered a man with major injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.
The driver fled the scene and is at large, BPD said. Authorities said the vehicle is a 2016 or 2017 Honda Civic, but the color is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111.
