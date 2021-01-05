The man police identified as the driver in a New Year’s Eve car crash in Bakersfield that killed three passengers pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday afternoon.
Adam Teasdale, 20, was charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and one count of driving while under the influence causing bodily injury, according to Kern County Deputy District Attorney Joe Marcano.
Teasdale’s pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27. Bail is set at $1 million, Marcano said.
According to a report from the Bakersfield Police Department, Teasdale lost control of the vehicle in the 11700 block of Brimhall Road. The vehicle struck a tree in the center divider of the road and three men, all 20 years old, were ejected from the vehicle and died.
A woman who was also a passenger in the car had minor injuries.