The Bakersfield man driving a dirt bike that crashed into an SUV, killing his female companion, has been charged dozens of times since 1997 with various crimes, including more than 20 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.
David Joe Bingham, 40, was driving a dirt bike in Oildale on Sunday with a suspended license, and was also speeding and driving a dirt bike prohibited on roadways, according to California Highway Patrol.
Kern County Superior Courts records show Bingham has 47 cases under his name going back 22 years, about half of which were for vehicle-related offenses, including driving under the influence, driving at unsafe speeds, hit and run and vehicle theft.
Bakersfield Police Department Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley confirmed the cases were all related to the same man.
Other offenses listed include theft, burglary, reckless evading of a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.
A review of the cases shows Bingham has been sentenced to a total of more than 20 years in jail or prison since 1997. In most of the cases, he served less than the sentenced time.
He may soon have another added to the list.
The CHP will consider filing charges against Bingham after it completes its investigation of the Sunday collision, according to CHP Public Information Officer Robert Rodriguez.
“Whenever there’s a crash caused by an individual doing something illegal, we will recommend charges to the DA’s Office,” he said.
Bingham and Ariana Nicole Treece, 22, of Bakersfield, were ejected from the dirt bike when it struck a 2017 Jeep Wrangler on Sequoia Drive around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Treece hit a curb and a metal post, and died hours later from her injuries. Bingham landed on the dirt shoulder of the road and suffered major injuries. Both were wearing helmets, according to CHP.
The Jeep's driver fled the scene, CHP said, and the vehicle was later found abandoned in an alley north of Lincoln Avenue.
The Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Woodrow Avenue and had stopped for the posted stop sign where Woodrow crosses Sequoia Drive, according to CHP. The intersection is a two-way stop; cross traffic on Sequoia does not stop. The Jeep then entered the intersection, at which time it was hit by the dirt bike, CHP said.
Bingham was going 60 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone and was driving an off-road KTM motorcycle, which is prohibited on the roadway, CHP's Rodriguez said.
Bingham could face vehicular manslaughter charges, Rodriguez said, which carries a prison term of up to 6 years under state law.
