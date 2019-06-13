A driver suffered serious injuries after crashing into the back of a semi on the Grapevine Thursday morning.
The California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Fire Department responded to a vehicle pinned to the back of a semi on northbound I-5, according to KCFD.
The driver was taken to a hospital by a helicopter, according to KCFD.
