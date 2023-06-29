Jaime and Anjelica

Jaime Perez, 15, and his mother Anjelica Perez pose in this photo taken in December 2022. Jaime died in a DUI collision in February. 

 Courtesy of Anjelica Perez

A man whose intoxicated driving led to the death of a 15-year-old was sentenced Thursday to six years and eight months behind bars.

The family of Jaime Perez spoke through tears as they described their unhappiness with the sentence and the decision of Timothy Leal, 18, to drive while intoxicated. The victim’s older sister, Jesmin Stevens, remembered her brother was a vibrant person who had an old soul. Family members mentioned Perez aspired to cut hair.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.