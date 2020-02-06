A man who is believed to have experienced a medical emergency while driving died after his vehicle left the roadway on White Lane Thursday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Attempts were made to resuscitate the driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, a BPD news release said.
The incident occurred in the 5400 block of White Lane around 10:30 a.m.
The identity of the driver and cause of death will be released by the Kern County coroner's office.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.