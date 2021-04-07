Driver dies in vehicle collision in northwest Bakersfield

A woman died in a vehicle collision that occurred near the intersection of Calloway Drive and Tumwater Avenue late Tuesday evening, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
Officers responded to the area at around 11:58 p.m. regarding an injury collision involving two vehicles, police said.
The female driver of one of the vehicles sustained major injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she died, the BPD said.
The driver of the other vehicle, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, the news release stated.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or the Major Collision Investigations Team at (661) 326-3967.