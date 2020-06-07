The driver of a vehicle that rolled over Saturday afternoon in the 3100 block of Lotus Lane died of his injuries, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The vehicle had been traveling south on Lotus Lane at about 4:30 p.m. when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the road and overturn, BPD said in a news release.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and died. Three other men, who were wearing seatbelts, had minor injuries, police said.
Police said while its not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor, the vehicle was traveling at a high speed. Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.