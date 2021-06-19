Driver crosses center divider on I-5, crashes and dies

A driver whose vehicle crossed over the center divider on Interstate 5 south of Stockdale Highway on Friday collided with an oncoming vehicle and died, according to the California Highway Patrol's Buttonwillow office.
Shortly before 6 a.m., the unidentified driver of a 2020 Dodge traveling south on Interstate 5 crossed the center divider into the northbound lanes, directly into the path of a 2017 International, the CHP reported.
The Dodge came to rest on the paved center median in a southerly direction and was engulfed in flames. The 2017 International traveled out of control in a northerly direction and came to rest blocking both northbound lanes, CHP said.