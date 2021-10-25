Driver attempts to avoid accident, hits a pedestrian, who dies

A Bakersfield woman died after being struck by a vehicle Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Chrysler was traveling west on Norris Road approaching California Street, preparing to make a left turn onto California Street. A Toyota was traveling east on Norris Road approaching California Street, according to the CHP’s news release.
A Chrysler turned left into the path of the Toyota, where minor injuries occurred, according to the CHP’s news release. Minutes later, an Acura was traveling toward the collision. The driver attempted to avoid a crash, but instead drove through the crash and hit a pedestrian, according to the news release.
The pedestrian, identified by the coroner to be 37-year-old Samantha Sharp, died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.
Alcohol or drugs to not appear to be a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation, CHP said.