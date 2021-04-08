Drive-thru vaccine clinic to take place at BC on Saturday

A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at Bakersfield College on Saturday.
According to a news release from BC, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be distributed.
Appointments are available at myturn.ca.gov.
The clinic will be operating appointments from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then will accept patients on a first-come, first-served basis from 1-2 p.m., according to the news release.
It also stated that additional clinics are being held by BC in Arvin and Delano. They are also available at myturn.ca.gov or by calling (833) 422-4255 to book an appointment.