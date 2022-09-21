 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Drive-thru flu vaccine clinic provides ounce of prevention at no cost to patients

Americans are attracted to convenience in almost everything we do, from shopping to grabbing a bite to eat and even when obtaining a bit of basic health care.

That’s why Barbara Perry, Arlene Hunter, Dan Holliday and a slew of others dropped by a drive-thru vaccination clinic held Wednesday at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital for patients interested in protecting themselves against influenza.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases