Drive-by parade brings celebration to one-time Navy nurse on eve of her 100th birthday

The parade of vehicles and well-wishers waited near a local school late Thursday afternoon as the temperature in southwest Bakersfield climbed to around 105 in the shade. But even the heat couldn't keep this gathering from completing its mission.

Bakersfield resident and onetime World War II Navy nurse Katherine “Kay” Parks was about to turn 100 — and the drive-by parade for her was supposed to be a surprise.

