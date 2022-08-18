Drive-by parade brings celebration to one-time Navy nurse on eve of her 100th birthday

The parade of vehicles and well-wishers waited near a local school late Thursday afternoon as the temperature in southwest Bakersfield climbed to around 105 in the shade. But even the heat couldn't keep this gathering from completing its mission.
Bakersfield resident and onetime World War II Navy nurse Katherine “Kay” Parks was about to turn 100 — and the drive-by parade for her was supposed to be a surprise.
By 6 p.m., dozens of vehicles, horns honking, moved slowly past the house on Brave Street, as Parks looked on.
"I am surprised," said the birthday girl, who officially turns 100 on Friday.
Parks has a reputation for being feisty, and she didn't disappoint when asked what it felt like to be 100.
"Like I was 99," she deadpanned.
The event, organized by volunteers and well-wishers from Honor Flight Kern County, drew more than 100 people, including military vehicle owners, the Veteran Family Band, the Young Marines, Corvette owners, and lots more. And they were all determined to show Parks that she is valued, appreciated and worthy of honor.
As Parks sat in the shaded front yard, the parade cruised by twice, and on the second loop, the entire group stopped to say hello.
Event organizer Janis Varner shared some biographical information about the centenarian.
"Katherine 'Kay' Parks was born August 19, 1922, in Long Island, N.Y. She was the eldest daughter of five sisters," Varner told the crowd now gathered in the front yard and overflowing into the street.
Parks joined the Navy Nurse Corps in 1944, according to her bio. Her first service for the Corps in New York City was followed by her being stationed on Parris Island, S.C., where she met her future husband, Jack, who was also a Navy recruit. Her last term of service was in New Orleans. Lt. Junior Grade Parks was discharged in 1946.
She married Jack in 1948 and the couple soon moved to California. In 1955, she began working as a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, where she served until 1987. She retired as supervisor of the second floor (orthopedics).
She is the mother of two sons, Tom and Michael, the grandmother of four and great-grandmother of four.
According to her family, Parks regularly attends, and has served at, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bakersfield.
"Mom felt it was important to actively participate in the church community," the family said in the short bio. "So she joined the Altar Guild and was responsible for making sure all the altar accouterments were cleaned, pressed and properly displayed for church services."
Her devotion was clear, and it wasn't unusual to find Parks visiting church members in the hospital and those confined to their home due to illness.
For more than 40 years, she hosted Sunday dinners for her son Michael and his wife, Kathi.
But on Thursday, her son Tom flew in from Virginia.
"I knew there was going to be a party, but didn't know what kind of turnout we'd see. I'm floored by the total number of folks who showed up," said Tom Parks.
"I'm grateful to them for being willing to honor my mother this way," he said. "She's an incredible woman."
His father, Jack Parks, Tom Parks said, was a Navy flight instructor in Pensacola, Fla. When he got sick, he was sent to the hospital at Parris Island, where Kay was his nurse.
"They took a shining to each other, and the day my dad was discharged, he requisitioned a bi-plane and took her on a date."
And the rest, they say, is history.
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.