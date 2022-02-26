Drilling remains sparse locally despite high oil prices

Fewer rigs and workers, more imports

Oil industry drilling rig counts document a recent slowdown in California at a time when such activity has increased elsewhere. They also show, along with numbers from other sources, how much things have changed since oil prices last topped $100 per barrel in mid-2014.

Oil field service company Baker Hughes reported the number of drilling rigs active nationwide dropped by three-quarters in the two years after 2014, when supply flooded the market. But since mid-2020, there has been a steady rise from 200 to more than 500.

In California, the crash was steeper — a drop of as much as 91 percent from 2014 to 2016 to as few as four active rigs. After mid-2020, the number rose from four to as high as 10, but since November it has remained at seven, according to Baker Hughes.

Another view comes California Employment Development Department figures showing oil and gas extraction in Kern County employed 54 percent fewer people in the second quarter of 2021 than it did seven years earlier, when the category had 3,219 workers. There were also, at 37, 31 percent fewer companies doing the work in early 2021.

EDD data from that period also points to a 36 percent drop in the number of people working in local oil and gas drilling, and a 52 percent decline in industry support workers. Reported totals in those two categories were 1,184 and 3,062, respectively in the second quarter of last year.

California's reliance on foreign oil has increased during that same time, but not vastly.

According to the California Energy Commission, the share of imported oil refined in California, not including that which came from Alaska, went from 51.6 percent in 2014 to 58.4 percent in 2019.