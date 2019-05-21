The New Jersey company that owns the Dressbarn women's clothing chain said it will close all the brand's roughly 650 stores, including a location in northwest Bakersfield and another at the Tulare Outlets.
The company, Ascena Retail Group Inc., called the brand's wind down part of an ongoing transformation aimed at focusing on its most profitable brands. It recently sold its Maurices brand and has closed some locations of Catherines, Lane Bryant, Loft, Ann Taylor and other chains it owns.
Dressbarn sales were down 7 percent year over year at $163.6 million in this year's second quarter, Ascena reported. It said the brand's comparable sales were down just 1 percent during that period, while Ascena's overall comparable-store sales were up 2 percent.
Ascena's companywide operating loss during the second quarter, $52 million, was 50 percent higher than a year before.
In announcing the closure plans Monday, Ascena assured Dressbarn customers they can continue to shop at the brand's stores and use its credit cards.
"For more than 50 years, Dressbarn has served women’s fashion needs, and we thank all of our dedicated associates for their commitment to Dressbarn and our valued customers," Dressbarn's chief financial officer, Steven Taylor, said in a news release Monday. "This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment.
"During the wind down process," he continued, "we will continue to provide our customers with the same great experience both in-store and online, offering them even better deals and value. We will work to assist our associates through the transition and maintain existing relationships with our vendors, suppliers, and other key stakeholders through this process."
The Bakersfield Dressbarn is at 9210 Rosedale Highway, east of Calloway Drive near the Ross Dress for Less at the Northwest Promenade.
