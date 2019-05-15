During a ceremony held Tuesday, Bank of America Senior Vice President Karen Zuber surprised the Dress for Success organization with a $5,000 check, and Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh provided some encouraging words to the first group of women graduates from the nonprofit’s financial literacy program.
Bank of America adapted its Better Money Habits program for Dress for Success, which helps unemployed and under-employed people successfully transition into the workforce by providing training, professional attire and mentoring.
Bank of America professionals provided training through a six-part series focused on teaching principles of personal finance, such as budgeting, managing income and paychecks, financial safety, spending and saving, achieving financial goals and building healthy credit.
