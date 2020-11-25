Dream Builders' Team Dignity Health Celebrating You(th)! is kicking off a birthday card drive for underprivileged youth in Kern County.
The public is invited to make birthday cards from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Bluffs, near the parking lot at Panorama Drive and River Boulevard.
The cards created by community members will be given with a goodie bag of treats to recognize each child. The goal is to reach 300 children through the project.
Organizers said in a news release that socially distanced tables will be set up, face masks are required and hand sanitizer and art supplies will be provided.
This team is comprised of eight high school seniors from around the city who are members of the Jim Burke Education Foundation Ford Dream Builders program.