Dream Builders Team Aera Energy LLC "We The Teens" will host an event on Tuesday to premier their project in which they show the history of voting, why it's important, and how to register to vote, according to a news release.
"We The Teens" is made up of eight high school seniors from schools around Bakersfield who are members of the Jim Burke Education Foundation's Ford-Builders program, according to the release.
The event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery Kern County, located at 1925 Eye St. A presentation will be given by the team on how they encouraged and helped register youth on high school campuses as well as CSUB students, according to the release.
