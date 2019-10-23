Drainage work has been scheduled on 24th Street, beginning on Monday. The work will require a long-term closure of the outside lane between C Street and Highway 178, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closure will begin on Monday and is expected to remain in effect until spring. Two lanes will be open to westbound traffic while the work is being done, according to TRIP.
Contractors will also pave the intersections at Olive Street, Elm Street and Beech Street on the north side of 24th Street on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3. Paving is expected to take place between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The three intersections will not be closed at the same time, according to TRIP.
