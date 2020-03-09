Dr. W. Gifford-Jones, M.D., is a graduate of the University of Toronto and the Harvard Medical School. He trained in general surgery at the Strong Memorial Hospital, University of Rochester, Montreal General Hospital, McGill University and in gynecology at Harvard. He has also been a general practitioner, ship’s surgeon and hotel doctor. His weekly medical column is published by 70 Canadian newspapers and 12 in the U.S. He is the author of 10 books. Sign up for medical tips at docgiff.com. For comments, info@docgiff.com.