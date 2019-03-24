He was just another kid who suffered under South Africa's apartheid system.
But later he earned a medical degree, immigrated to America, gravitated to Bakersfield, and built what would become one of the largest and most successful cancer treatment centers in the Central Valley.
Dr. Ravi Patel, founding director of Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center, did not grow up to cure cancer.
But he helped thousands of people diagnosed with the disease, and was a key figure in the transformation of cancer treatment in the southern valley, while bringing his and his wife Naina's philosophy of loving treatment directly to patients.
Since its founding in 1987, CBCC has treated an astonishing number of patients — some 210,000 — more than half the number of people who currently live in Bakersfield.
"The whole issue of cancer care at that time was diffused, fragmented and limited," recalled Patel, 66. "People often had to go out of town for treatment."
The alphabet soup of body scan technologies, biopsies, chemotherapy, radiation — were not found under one roof.
"Patients had to go from one place to another to another," he said. "We thought it would be great to give them one location where they could get everything."
In one word: comprehensive.
But the evolution and success of CBCC may have even more to do with how patients are treated than what technologies they are treated with.
"I was made to feel I was the only person battling cancer at CBCC," said Rosario "Rosie" Miller, 65, who was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years ago despite never smoking or drinking, never being overweight, never undergoing hormone replacement therapy or having a family history of cancer.
"Every time I was there, I was met with laughter and love," she said. "Lots of hugs. I was so in awe.
"My tumor shrank. It was a positive infusion of confidence and love," she said. "Dr. Patel gets it. The man gets it. He puts you in the hands of the very best."
The 'C' word
"You have cancer."
Not three words anyone wants to hear.
"The first time you're diagnosed with cancer is devastating. But try being told three times in 18 months," said Otis Warren, 59, a Bakersfield resident and national sales manager for American General Media.
"Dr. Patel calls me his 'miracle guy.' He has walked me through this battle," Warren said.
First, there's Patel's "soothing voice that makes you feel comfortable," he said.
Then there's the feeling that he's your point man, no matter what.
"He cares. That really boils it down. He cares about his patients."
Warren remembered a recent appointment when he was kept waiting for a couple of hours.
"I didn't mind," he said. "Dr Patel's staff told me he was with a patient they didn't think was going to make it through the day. If I had been that patient, I would have wanted him to stay with me, too."
When asked how he deals with the suffering he inevitably must see, and the deaths of patients he has come to know well, Patel pulls from decades of experience.
"When you encounter patients, you experience some of the pain and suffering they are going through," he said. "It is evolutionary for you. It transforms you.
"Yes, sometimes their situation is hopeless. But you can be their hope and provide them comfort."
At CBCC, multimillion-dollar equipment fills entire rooms: MRIs, CT scans, radiation therapy, chemo, Cyber Knife treatments — these and other services reflect a determination to offer the latest technologies to diagnose and treat life-threatening cancers and related diseases.
The center's amazing CT/PET imaging technology reveals cancerous tumors on computer screens as if they were glowing embers.
But weaved into the tapestry of the center is a philosophy that explicitly acknowledges the value of offering spiritual and mind medicine to supplement and support the conventional treatments.
A meditation room offers a place for quiet solitude and reflection. Near the heart of the building, an interfaith chapel displays the symbols of Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Hinduism and Buddhism.
Integrative care recognizes the spiritual nature of the individual, and Dr. Naina Patel, whom Ravi Patel married after the two met in medical school in India, heads up the center's Mind & Body Medicine program.
He is adamant that she is the best thing that ever happened to him.
"My life changed for the better when I met Naina," he said.
The best decisions he has made in his life, including coming to America, have been hers.
The couple have two grown sons, Rishi, a physician, and Amar, who works in medical research.
Evolution and expansion
From 800 square feet and one staff member in 1987 to 80,000 square feet and more than 250 professionals on staff — it's an extraordinary journey that continues to this day.
Research is an important part of what CBCC does. As a result of clinical research the center has been involved in for the better part of two decades, all the major cancer drugs developed during that time period became available to Kern County patients before they were available on the market.
"Dr. Patel's center was among the first to become part of the clinical research network based out of UCLA," said Dr. Dennis J. Slamon, director of the Revlon/UCLA Women's Cancer Research Program at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, and professor of medicine and executive vice chair for research for UCLA's Department of Medicine.
Slamon said CBCC's contribution has been "critical" in the development of several new therapies that have benefitted patients around the world.
"Dr. Patel is one of the leaders," he said.
And hundreds of patients in Bakersfield who have participated in these clinical research trials have contributed to advances in the treatment of cancer for others.
"Kern County cancer patients have brought new hope to cancer patients all over the world by participating in clinical research trials with CBCC," Patel said. "We continue to leverage the work we have been doing in this area with UCLA and other researchers across the world in a variety of cancers. It is amazing that even now we have patients traveling from outside of Kern County to CBCC for the clinical trials available."
Forest Hagood, 72, is a longtime pastor and president of Broken Vessel Ministries, Inc., an international Christian service ministry, a vocation that has taken him to five continents over the years.
Patel had treated Hagood for leukemia years ago and had given him the OK to continue doing what he loves.
But when Hagood started experiencing pain in his side, and a series of scans led to a diagnosis of cancer in both lungs, he had one instinct.
"Oh, no. I want to see Dr. Patel at CBCC," he said, recalling his reaction.
"It's the ultimate trust," Hagood said. "There's no doubt in my mind he's the best physician in the whole Southwestern United States. My wife agrees."
After a thorough examination, Patel assured his patient he is not terminal, Hagood recalled.
And his analysis of Patel's bedside manner echoes the reactions of other patients.
"He treats my wife and I as if we are the only two people in the clinic when we are there," Hagood said. "He's real."
I was devastated in 2005 when I was first diagnosed with cancer. Dr. Patel became my calming force along with Susana Bell. I underwent radiation and chemotherapy. In 2017 I was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a lumpectomy and radiation treatment. I have utmost faith the Lord, Dr. Ravi Patel and his staff. Thank you so very much for all you have done for me!
