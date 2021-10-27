DPD investigating a shooting which killed 1, injured another

A man was injured and another Delano man, shot in the torso, did not survive in a Wednesday morning incident, according to the Delano Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to Adventist Health regarding two men who were victims of a shooting at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday. A man shot in the lower body survived and walked away before police arrived, the DPD said.
Elisha Gonzalez, 19, did not survive, the DPD added. The crime scene was in the 2200 to 2300 block of Oxford Street.
No suspect information is available at this time, and investigators asked that anyone with information contact the DPD or the TIP line 661-721-3369.