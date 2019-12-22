The Delano Police Department arrested one driver on suspicion of DUI, while conducting a DUI Saturation Patrol on Saturday.
Over 50 vehicle enforcement stops were conducted overall and two additional drivers were cited for operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked license.
DPD will be conducting their next checkpoint on Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m.
