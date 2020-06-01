Kern County public health officials announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing total cases to 2,332.
A total of 28,628 tests have been done in Kern. Of those 25,382 have come back negative and the results of 914 are pending.
Total deaths stands at 38.
