You don't necessarily have to look both ways while jaywalking across Eye Street in downtown Bakersfield.
Not in the time of COVID.
The streets seem empty, quiet, like a patient in her final hours, like an abandoned Hollywood movie set featured in an episode of "The Twilight Zone."
"I'm waiting for the tumbleweeds to start rolling by," said Gaby Gonzalez, owner of Tossit, a certified healthy eatery that specializes in salads, wraps and juices.
"Last year at this time our numbers were good," she said Tuesday. "Last month they were down, like 80 percent."
But Gonzalez has not given up. She's still assembling freshly made salads for carryout and delivery. And she's not alone. Many local entrepreneurs continue the fight, laboring behind the walls of their kitchens, their retail shops, their accounting offices.
They may seem invisible at times. Unless you look closer.
Walk south on Eye Street and you will see notices pasted to storefronts.
"Please call for pickup and drop-off service," reads a notice at SWAT Computer Repair Specialists.
Atomic Kitten Salon is closed, but there's still a sign in the window that reads, "Now hiring."
Sandrini's is still. The Hearing Center is silent. And a sign in the window at Naked Al's Tattoo says, "Closed until further notice. Be safe. Can't wait to tattoo you again."
The casualties of the pandemic and its resulting shutdown are numerous, but one hopes, temporary. From seemingly invulnerable superheros like the Padre and Dagny's, whose doors are locked, to possibly more fragile fighters like Jasmine Thai Restaurant, Better Bowls, and more.
But look deeper. At the height of the lunch hour Tuesday, nine customers stood in line at Jerry's Pizza on Chester Avenue — all while attempting to maintain social distance using yellow X's marked on the floor.
"I'm crazy-busy," said owner Corina Topete, as she stirred a pot of chile verde steaming on the stove.
"We've had to be creative," she said. "We're trying new things."
People stuck at home are craving comfort foods, so Topete baked up cinnamon rolls. They took off. Same for the chile verde mac 'n' cheese.
And the pizza kit, which is a Jerry's pizza designed to take home and bake, has been a hit with customers.
"When this started, I laid off six employees," Topete said. "I've brought four back."
Meanwhile, the pizzeria owner is all over social media, trying to support all businesses downtown. When she buys lunch for her employees, she goes to another restaurant to spread the support.
"I want every restaurant downtown to survive this," she said. "If they close it hurts me. We are in this together."
Two doors south of Jerry's, Impact Skate Shop looks dead. But a closer investigation reveals 27-year-old owner Billy Bryan working inside the shuttered shop filling online and call-in orders for shipping to customers.
Sales are down by half, Bryan said, but he's still staying busy satisfying the needs of skateboarders, who will continue to skate quarantine or no quarantine.
"Skating alone is better than not skating at all," he said, noting that he advises young skaters to keep their distance from each other.
"It's pretty much a dead zone," he said, looking up and down the avenue. "I hope this ends sooner than later."
At Blue Oak Coffee Roasting, co-owner Bernadette Sebastiani is pensive.
"We're plugging away," she said. "And grateful to be open."
The shop is donating pastries to the county's Meals on Wheels program for seniors. It makes them feel like they're still engaged with the community.
"People have been incredible on a daily basis," she said. They come in to support us. We are one of their stops. They are the reason we are still here."
At Dagny's Coffee, at 20th and Eye streets, the decision was made to close the store, for now. But owner Annie Florendo is using the time to make some improvements, including a new railing for outdoor seating.
"It's a ghost town," she said, looking up Eye Street. "I feel some sense of sadness, but at the same time, I'm optimistic.
"I know we will come back," Florendo said. "Our customers will come back."
