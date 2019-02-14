Without speaking directly to the area's struggles with crime, a pair of business organizations introduced a plan Thursday for coordinating communication on safety and other challenges facing downtown Bakersfield.
The city's Downtown Business Association and its sister organization, the nonprofit Downtown Bakersfield Development Corp., announced at an annual breakfast event that it is accepting nominations for "block captains" who will gather updates from fellow business and property owners then report them at area-wide forums where problems can be addressed at a higher level.
DBDC Chairwoman Nora Dominguez said once the Block by Block program kicks off March 1, local representatives will become downtown's "eyes and ears," expressing concerns, kudos and challenges at periodic, area-wide meetings. She and others said idea is to make the DBA and DBDC more responsive to problems affecting downtown.
Ward 2 City Councilman Andrae Gonzales said after the event the program will provide a conduit for airing business concerns, particularly crime and homelessness.
For the purposes of the program, a block will be defined not as a square city block but as a block-long stretch composed of business and property owners on both sides of a street.
Nominations for block captains are due Feb. 28. Dominguez said if no one comes forward from a particular block, someone may be appointment from a nearby block to represent the area. But to date there's been no shortage of volunteers, she added.
Promotional hashtag
The two groups also took the opportunity Thursday to promote a social-media hashtag, #discoverdowntownlive, intended for use to locals enjoying a night on the town.
Dominguez expressed hope the label's use on Facebook and Twitter will keep downtown "top of mind" for Bakersfield residents who aren't aware of the nightlife and cultural events the area has to offer.
"The only way that's going to happen is if we constantly have a presence" on social media, she said.
District mention
Little was said about the group's frustrated efforts to establish a property- or business-based improvement district that would raise money for improving downtown's profile by taxing the area's commercial interests. Similar districts in other cities have succeeded in helping revitalize once-neglected parts of town, even as they have raised the cost of doing business there.
Continued opposition by some local businesses has stalled the campaign. DBA President and CEO Melanie Farmer said only that the group continues to look at the prospect of creating such an entity.
Honoring a retail icon
Also Thursday, DBA and DBDC honored Bakersfield businessman David Urner, age 89. A member of the Bakersfield family behind the Urner's appliance, furniture and mattress retailer, he was hailed as a driving force behind the company's strong ties with local builders.
Urner received a standing ovation as he walked to the front of a room inside the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, where Mayor Karen Goh presented him with an award plaque.
"Congratulation! You are the man," the mayor told him before posting for photos with Urner.
Walking back to his seat afterward, Urner appeared tickled by the honor.
"She said I'm the man today," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.