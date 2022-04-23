Downtown Elementary raises more than $15K to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Downtown Elementary held a check presentation ceremony Friday afternoon for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in support of Downtown kindergartner Devland Allen.
The school held a Penny War during its Spirit Week just before spring break looking to raise around $5,000, according to a Bakersfield City School District news release
But it ended up raising more than three times that — $15,434.62.
The efforts began when Allen talked to his classmates about his battle with cystic fibrosis, “a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time,” according to the CFF.
Devland was diagnosed at 2 weeks old, and his eagerness to talk about his life and treatments spurred on his classmates and their families to support the cause.
“Nobody expected this level of success or this level of community but we are so grateful and blown away,” said Devland’s father, Brendan Allen.
“It was just so overwhelming,” said Devland’s mother, Alison Allen, “This is a big number, and this is bigger than anything our team, even as a family that we’ve ever been able to raise.”
To donate to the foundation on his behalf, visit https://on.cff.org/37G3q7R.