Downtown Elementary will hold a “teacher car parade” on Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m., where teachers and staff will line up around the school with signs to wave and cheer for students who drive by with their families,
The parade route is planned to run south on M Street, west on 20th Street, north on L Street, and east on 21st Street, according to a news release from Bakersfield City School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.