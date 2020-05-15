Cars lined Chester Avenue on Friday night in support of local restaurants. According to a Facebook Post on Chester Ave. Downtown Cruise, the event was held in recognition of downtown Bakersfield establishments operating strictly via curbside pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to participant Todd Hansen, about 200 cars were present along with about 50 motorcycles. The cruise began at James Road and went down to California Avenue.
(1) comment
Did they buy food? What did they do?
