Downtown businesses say yes to private security walking the beat in new pilot program

They're not beat cops, but they walk a "beat" like old-school police.
After nearly a year of meetings, debates, planning and ideas that didn't quite pan out, 25 downtown businesses have signed on to a new approach to private security that harkens back to an old-school style — a boots-on-the-sidewalk type of policing designed to make the downtown business district a little safer and saner.
"We felt strongly that we needed a presence downtown. We needed somebody downtown on a regular basis who is walking the area and patrolling it on foot," Downtown Business Association President Melanie Farmer said at a news conference held Monday in front of Tina Marie's Downtown Cafe at 19th and Eye streets.
According to Farmer, the DBA has contracted with Bakersfield-based O&A Security Services and has already begun a limited pilot program, which includes uniformed security guards who walk a circuit from Chester Avenue west through Wall Street Alley, north on Eye Street to 20th Street.
Security officers cover a small section of 20th, proceed south on Eye and east on 19th before beginning the circuit again.
"Before we started the pilot program, we came out and we monitored the activity," said O&A owner J.W. Owens.
After extensive observations, they scheduled security shifts from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Owens said.
"Without the downtown businesses helping to pay (the costs of the program) and everybody who is involved, we wouldn't have been able to do this," said Tina Brown, the owner of Tina Marie's.
For more than three years, downtown businesses have been the targets of burglaries, vandalism, street vagrancy and what Farmer has seen as an increase in problems caused by groups of youths on bicycles.
The Californian has reported extensively on these problems, incidents that have sometimes left small-business owners and entrepreneurs feeling violated and exposed — not to mention the financial burden they often face as a result.
Trisha Reed-Fike, who for many years has owned and operated the alley icon, Guthrie's Alley Cat, with her father, Kenny Reed, said it's not easy getting two dozen business owners to agree on anything.
So she was astonished that a significant concentration of "business neighbors" had joined together in this latest effort.
What seemed to sell them on the pilot program was the offer by Owens to prove the worth of the program by working the first two weeks of security for free.
Reed-Fike said she almost immediately began to see improvements.
"So, the dumpsters are the bane of my existence," Reed-Fike told reporters Monday. "People camp back there, they do drugs back there, they throw all the garbage out."
One of the first things she noticed was "our streets were staying cleaner." People weren't sleeping in doorways or passed out on the sidewalks.
There was "just a general, overall quieter tone to the neighborhood," she said. "It's going to take time. This is just two weeks, but I feel it was a really productive two weeks."
Bakersfield Police Lt. Jeff Burdick, who also attended Monday's conference, said the department has a long history of working closely with the DBA and individual business owners who have been affected by malicious mischief and crime in the area.
But the department has not had the numbers of officers to keep up with the increases in calls for service.
"We are very interested in the O&A Security group being down here," he said. "We need all the help we can get.
"Community policing really starts with having the community be a part of it," Burdick said. "And that's where I'm very excited to see these businesses have taken it upon themselves to take a step in the right direction."