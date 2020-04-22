After two successful break-ins at Fit for Life Gym over the past week, owner Tim Gojich decided to spend Monday night in his business as an added security measure.
Around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, he met a man and woman attempting to kick in the front door.
A number of downtown Bakersfield business owners believe vandalism and burglaries have increased since many have shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re just breaking windows, kicking on doors, nobody’s around (at night),” Gojich said. “I’m doing my diligence to stay on the defensive and offensive at the same time.”
Between April 6-14, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to at least five incidents regarding attempted or successful burglaries of businesses on downtown Chester Avenue. Some of the businesses impacted included Timeless Furnishing, Bike Bakersfield, Pallets for Days and Bakersfield Cash Register Co.
At Tina Marie’s cafe, owner Tina Brown has paid attention to recent break-ins at the pallet store, which is located next door. Brown also observed a man throw a city-owned trash can through a window at nearby Timeless Furnishing on April 9, during an attempted burglary.
Sgt. Nathan McCauley, BPD public information officer, said as far as numbers are concerned, there hasn't been an increase in vandalism or burglaries compared to months prior.
“It’d be hard to make that correlation,” McCauley said, referring to the COVID-19 shutdown leading to increased vandalism. “(These incidents) are happening in the middle of the night when there aren’t people around and in areas that are heavily trafficked by transients."
Melanie Farmer, owner and CEO of the Downtown Business Association, believes there has been an increase in broken windows downtown, however. The Downtown Business Association instituted a block-to-block program, which Farmer described as a neighborhood watch for businesses in the area.
Dixie Brewer, owner of In Your Wildest Dreams in the downtown neighborhood East Chester, is a program block captain. Brewer “absolutely” believes vandalism in the area has gotten worse during recent weeks.
“We all knew when we were asked to close for COVID-19 that there would probably be an increase in crime,” Brewer said. “Right now, we’ve been one of the only places unscathed (by vandalism) but everybody around us has been hit multiple times.”
Brewer has employees check in on her business and their neighbors at least once a day, if not more. She said the block-to-block program was developed for business owners to proactively monitor issues such as vandalism and loitering and that they had been “on top of it” before the pandemic.
“It was nothing like it is right now,” Brewer said. “Over the last couple of weeks, it’s just as bad as it was two years ago.”
She credited BPD for their speedy responses to recent incidents, but said that some businesses may not survive the break-ins, as vandals are “withering everyone away.”
Brewer speculated that the increase in individuals released from county jail in response to COVID-19 precautions are a possible source for the suspected surge of vandalism.
“Not only do we have the homeless problem that we have, everyone that’s being let out (of jail) are just on the street now,” Brewer said. “They know we’re not in our businesses. C’mon, they’re desperate.”
Brewer said the recent weeks have put downtown business owners on heightened alert and has also brought them closer together as a community. However, she added that the effort has been “draining.”
“We’re just trying our best to start getting back in front of (the crime),” Brewer said.
A mural dedicated to first responders along the side of Doug’s Hobbies on Chester Avenue was recently defaced with the word “die” spray painted next to a depiction of a BPD badge. Early this week, McCauley said he was unaware of the incident.
“We feel that doesn’t represent most of our population here locally,” he said. “It’s not uncommon that people do ignorant things or ignorant acts towards law enforcement, both here and around the country.”
City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, whose ward makes up much of downtown, acknowledged the increase in vandalism because of various anecdotes he's heard in the community.
Gonzales has been personally responding to issues regularly throughout his ward, he said. That includes complaints he received of people camping out Wednesday night at Jastro Park.
"This isn’t anything new, and unfortunately we’ve seen people camping in parks for a couple of years now," Gonzales said. "We need to make sure that our parks are safe and clean for all people to enjoy."
Gonzales pointed to the homeless crisis as being a primary issue for Bakersfield, and said he's been in communication with city manager Christian Clegg regarding a timetable on the opening of the new city homeless shelter on East Brundage Lane.
"We need those beds. The (city staff) is working as quickly as possible to get the Calcot shelter up as soon as possible," Gonzales said.
