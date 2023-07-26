In downtown Bakersfield, it's almost a rite of passage for one’s store to be “beaten on,” its windows are smashed, locks jimmied or merchandise stolen off shelves.
Laurie Watson, owner of Bonnie’s Best Cafe, has undergone this rite of passage five times — three smashed windows and two break-ins — since she opened the eatery in 2006.
In a recent break-in, someone looted $50 in coins — they don’t leave cash in-house upon closing — and a spare key to a delivery car.
“Thankfully he didn’t break any windows,” Watson said. “We had to shut a checking account because a check had been left for a vendor and he got the spare key to a delivery car so we had to get that changed out.”
Luckily, Watson continued, there’s a usual lag time between break-ins, which lasts two to three years. She still has time before the next incident, something she believes is both likely and yet totally random.
“If somebody wants in, they’re going to get in,” Watson said. “It’s a random act … you never know when it’s going to get you … or why.”
In response to continued property crimes in downtown Bakersfield, city officials announced Wednesday the start of the Business Security Improvements Grant program, which will pay for security upgrades for small businesses: lighting and cameras; doors and fences; or the installation of an alarm system.
Each business is eligible to receive only one grant, up to $5,000, so long as it has a current business license with the city, and no delinquent bills or outstanding liens, according to a city news release.
“This is the first time we’ve done this specific program so we want to assess and see how it goes,” said Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales. “If it’s successful, we will likely see an expansion of this program in the future.”
The program, which is funded by $500,000 in federal money, echoes the city’s existing Economic Opportunity Area program, which awards grants for security upgrades to businesses across three zones — downtown Bakersfield, Old Town Kern and southeast Bakersfield
Since July 2022, the EOA program has resulted in 24 completed projects totaling over a million dollars in investment.
“It’s important for the city to respond by supporting these businesses that are really on the front lines,” Gonzales said. “Coupled with our other efforts, these are good steps forward.”
When asked what she thought of the program, Watson said she likes that the city wants to help cover some security costs, and believes the city is doing what it can to help business owners.
“I have no complaints about Andrae … I think he’s great,” Watson added. “And if this helps some people, great, I’m all for it.”
That said, Watson, and many others, already have cameras. This hasn’t stopped people from breaking in.
“And I don’t have a security system because if you have too many false alarms, the police are going to start charging you for (it),” Watson said.
Others, like Dixie Brewer, who owns In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment Shop at 2819 F St., are a bit more skeptical.
In the past year, Brewer said, she’s suffered several break-ins, lost aisles of merchandise and replaced six glass windows.
“I’m happy they’re recognizing that businesses are getting beat up over and over again,” Brewer said, adding that she wants to see if she can have new windows reimbursed.
When she moved in, Brewer said, she hardened the site with all the offerings the city is now making available. It didn’t stop those who repeatedly broke into her place.
“I camera’d up, I lit up,” she said. “I did things coming into this particular building knowing what it was going to take.”
She pointed to similar situations with Rosemary’s Creamery next door and the Pep Boys Auto Parts Store nearby — smashed windows and stolen equipment. At some businesses, A/C units have been gutted from atop their roofs.
“House of Talula has been beaten up, Blue Oak (Coffee Shop) has been beaten up pretty good,” Brewer said. “And people have stopped calling and reporting it because there’s not much that they can do about it.”
Incoming data from the past year has given mixed conclusions on the state of the city. The Bakersfield Police Department recently reported that in 2022, 91.7% of calls were answered within 20 seconds, 3.3% below the national average. Officers took an average of eight minutes and 43 seconds to respond to an average call in south Bakersfield and just over eight minutes in north Bakersfield, both of which are increases from 2021 figures, and well as above the department averages of San Jose and San Diego.
“I would rather them take care of violent crime, you know?” Brewer said. “But where does that leave us? What recourse do we have?”
But nationwide, Bakersfield’s downtown was among the fastest recovering post-pandemic, Gonzales said, alluding to a 2022 UC Berkeley study that showed activity downtown surpassed that of most peer cities.
“There’s still reason to believe in downtown,” Gonzales said, adding that the city netted 90 police officers, including two officers for its impact team, this year. “Yes these issues are really, really awful — I’m not going to sugar coat it, it’s bad — and we’re going to address it. But I refuse to be cynical.”
Acknowledging continued property crimes downtown, Gonzales said that this new program is simply one of many the city is operating, as it tries to tackle interconnected issues such as homelessness, affordable housing and nuisance properties.
“If people have ideas that we haven’t explored yet or have solutions that they think will work, they should call me directly — I would love to take them up on that and try anything else that we haven’t thought of yet,” Gonzales said.