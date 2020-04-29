“Run, Spencer, Run!”
This was the refrain, written on hand-held signs and sidewalk art at the 17th Place Townhomes in downtown Bakersfield
It was a warm Wednesday morning, and Spencer Lawrence, 29, a dedicated runner and resident of the townhomes, was competing in a marathon without ever really leaving home.
"He started at 7:11 this morning. He has to do 118 laps," said Ken Lawrence, Spencer's "big brother," who was on hand, assisting in keeping track of his brother's time, distance and overall health and performance.
One hundred eighteen times around a single city block, a property that contains the residential complex between 17th and 18th streets. It's exhausting just thinking about it.
Spencer Lawrence ran the Bakersfield Marathon last year, his first marathon, in 3 hours 13 minutes, finishing 18th place overall, and third in his age group. This year, he expected to compete again — until the coronavirus interfered, forcing a cancellation of the event.
“I have been doing 12 weeks of structured, heart-rate based training," he said. "It should have been 18 weeks, but I modified it due to coronavirus."
He decided he didn't want to give in to the lockdown and not run at all. So eventually, he decided to run laps around the city block where he lives.
"I commend everyone who takes this on. A marathon is no joke," said his wife, Alexi Lawrence, who, along with the couple's two small children cheered him on as he painstakingly chalked up the more than 26 miles he needed to finish.
Lawrence was shooting for a pace that would bring him in at an ambitious 3 hours. Fewer than one-quarter of marathoners break the 4-hour barrier. A scant 2 percent reach the finish line in 3 hours or less.
"I'm keeping my expectations low given the circumstances, so it’s probably going to be closer to 3 1/2 hours but I’m shooting for a 3-hour pace,” he said before the marathon.
But by mid-morning, as he rounded the corner into his final 10 laps, Lawrence's older brother could see Spencer's pace was slowing.
"Oh, he's hurting," he said. "He's in the pain cave as we say."
He's training for something bigger, though, the Boston Marathon.
But for now, it seemed, a marathon with a single runner circumnavigating a single city block was more than enough.
Neighbors stepped out their doors to show their support.
"It's so emotional. The pain they put themselves through," said Spencer's sister-in-law, Andrea Hemingway.
As the exhausted marathoner ran the last lap around the block, he finally stopped, sat down on the sidewalk and let his heartbeat, still racing like a hummingbird's, begin to slow.
"Yeah, he's fine. He just can't move," his brother said.
As he sipped water, surrounded by family, he talked about the torture of running such distances, even as he looked forward to the next one.
"It was hard, running around the one block," he said. "Starting at mile 20, one lap felt like an eternity."
But his legs felt great throughout. His final time: 3 hours 32 minutes, flat.
"What's next?" asked his coach-brother.
"Pizza," Lawrence said.
"Actually, I will take an ice bath, then sit on the couch and do as little as possible for the rest of the day," he said.
Couch potato? Not even close.
