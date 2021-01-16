It's the beginning of another weekend at American Legion Post 26 in downtown Bakersfield.
But something is not right.
The regular crowd isn't shuffling in for those twice monthly sit-down dinners that for years helped raise money for the nonprofit veterans service organization.
No one is in the hall decorating for a wedding reception, a birthday bash or a retirement party, events that traditionally have brought in revenue to pay the bills and make improvements to the building. Even the private canteen — military speak for the bar — is closed due to COVID restrictions.
Post 26 is hurting, says post commander Mitchell "Mick" Edmondson. And they could use some assistance from the community.
"In a normal month, we'd have two or three groups religiously renting the hall," Edmondson said.
And that doesn't count the one-time renters.
"It's cut our income way down," he said.
On-again, off-again COVID-19 restrictions have dried up revenue at the post, and Edmondson is at the point where he is wondering how the organization will continue to pay its bills should things get any worse.
"It's even closed down our lounge," said post adjutant Joel Park. "We generally made a fair income off that."
Many Legion events assist, celebrate or honor local vets, Park said. In that respect, local veterans are affected by the slowdown.
The American Legion was formed in 1919, following World War I, in Paris by officers and men of the American Expeditionary Forces. It was chartered later that year by the U.S. Congress.
Edmondson isn't exactly sure when Post 26 moved into its H Street location in Bakersfield, but he believes it was in the late 1960s. Meanwhile, old-school veteran service groups, including the Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans have seen declines in membership in recent decades as many younger military veterans have sought out younger peers, so the cuts that came with the pandemic are especially daunting.
But there have been some silver linings. Someone donated a Harley-Davidson motorcycle to the post, which was sold for the revenue, Edmondson said. And some other donations have come in.
Another bright point at the post has been chef Bruce Tisler, who not only has volunteered in the kitchen many times, but now is heading up the refurbishing and updating of the post's aging ’60s-era kitchen with financial assistance of about $4,500 from members of the Green Dragon Masonic Fellowship No. 857, according to Tisler, a traveling lodge.
The remodel comes at a time when the kitchen is rarely used, so in that sense, the timing is optimal. And the remodel will assist Tisler as well in renewing cooking classes he holds for groups of children called Healthy Food Experiences for Children.
"I hope, within a couple of months, we will be able to resume these classes," he said.
Who knows? Once COVID-19 is history, Post 26 can regain its financial health while at the same time providing Tisler a prime location for the culinary education of scores of youngsters.
To donate to Post 26, call the post office between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at 324-9453.