Well-known Kern County grape grower Vincent B. Zaninovich & Sons Inc. announced a major downsizing that will soon cost up to 542 jobs in the Delano area.
Separately, The Wonderful Co. has confirmed it will purchase some of the company's land.
After notifying local government authorities of two sets of planned layoffs, including dozens of administrative positions, the Delano grape grower said in a news release it would "begin a restructuring plan to downsize its overall operation."
"VBZ has been my family's pride and joy for more than 80 years, but this restructuring is important to our future," President John Zaninovich said in the release.
There was no explanation as to what brought about the changes, and the company declined to elaborate.
The Wonderful Co. confirmed in a statement late Monday that is was "in the process of purchasing a portion of the farmland owned by VBZ." No further information was provided.
Grape prices were down last year amid a record table grape harvest and a continuing shortage of skilled field labor.
Vincent B. Zaninovich & Sons Inc. recently told county officials of 511 layoffs beginning on or after May 4 in unincorporated land in Kern and Tulare counties near Delano. That set of layoffs includes 379 field laborers.
Meanwhile, VBZ Payroll Service Inc., a company related to Vincent B. Zaninovich & Sons, said it would let go of 31 employees at about the same time. Those workers include personnel serving in positions ranging from controller to director of food safety, including three produce salespeople.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.