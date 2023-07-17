Slide Public Safety

The Delano Police Department arrested two men in connection to a shooting that left two dead Friday after the suspects evaded police across multiple cities, authorities stated Monday. 

Bryan Heredia, 19, and Saul Ochoa, 20, were booked on suspicion of one count each of first-degree murder, participating in a street gang and conspiracy by Delano police investigating the shootings deaths of Joshua Pena, of Bakersfield, and Jose Juarez, of Delano, both 28. 

Tags

Recommended for you