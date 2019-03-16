UPCOMING MEETINGS

Monday: The developer of the proposed off-campus dorms will host a talk-back session with interested parties at St. John's Lutheran Church at 5:30 p.m. Opponents of the project expect to see several hundred neighbors in attendance.

April 9: A Board of Zoning Adjustment has been tentatively scheduled to consider whether to grant a conditional use permit for the dorms proposal, which would be located on land zoned for offices rather than residential.