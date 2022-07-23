Door hangers tell residents how to report suspicious activity at vacant buildings

The Bakersfield Fire Department is using new door hangers to let businesses and residents know who to call if they see unsafe activity at unoccupied buildings, according to a city memo.
It's part of an effort to reduce fires in vacant buildings that should not be occupied.
They read: "The Bakersfield Police and Fire Departments and City Code Enforcement Division are working to keep our community safe. But you can help too! If you see transient activity in or around the vacant structure at (space to fill in an address) please call the non-emergency number 661-327-7111. And if you witness an unsafe act or an emergency, call 911 immediately."