Donny Youngblood announces he will run for fifth term as sheriff

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood has announced he will run for a fifth term in next year’s election.
The 70-year-old sheriff was first elected to office in 2006, and he says he still has unfinished business to accomplish. Plus, he still enjoys coming to work every morning, adding that he makes sure to be at his desk before 7 a.m.
“I received a lot of pressure from the public to run again,” Youngblood said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Our world is experiencing some crazy times, and I think that the security of the sheriff is important to the public. And they made that clear to me.”
The decision to run again wasn’t as easy as it has been in the past. Youngblood said he consulted several people before ultimately deciding to go for it.
“Had I not been healthy, had I had other problems like not having enough energy to give it 100 percent, then I probably would have considered something different,” he said.
But the passion and energy still remain, he added, and he sees projects that he wants to tackle before he retires.
For one, the settlement agreement with the California Department of Justice is still ongoing. Last October, the Justice Department concluded a four-year investigation into civil rights violations at the Sheriff’s Office by entering into an agreement that requires policy changes be made in up to four years.
Youngblood said the department is well on its way to completing the changes, having gotten a head start before the agreement was signed. He now hopes to meet the Justice Department’s terms in two to three years.
“I signed the agreement. I believe in the agreement and I’m going to make the agreement happen,” Youngblood said. “We got in front of this early on. And the stuff that we weren’t doing that we could, that was the right thing to do, we changed.”
In addition, he said he wants to reach out to the community following the change in attitude toward policing that became evident following the death of George Floyd.
“We’re trying to guide us through the most troubling time in our country’s history. I’ve never seen anything like this where the police officer is turned into the bad guy, and we have to turn that around,” he said. “We have to reach out and do a better job at getting 100 percent of our community to support us. We know that we’re supported by a large percentage and it’s our job to reach out to them and make people realize we’re all the same, we’re all equal.”
The sheriff serves a four-year term. The election to choose the sheriff will happen during California’s primary in June.