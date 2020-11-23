Houchin Community Blood Bank invites the public to donate blood, plasma or platelets now through Saturday for an opportunity to pick a Black Friday Mystery Box with a gift card of up to $500.
The incentive is offered at the blood bank's donor centers at 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Ave. and at mobile blood drives this week, Houchin said in a news release.
Houchin's donor center hours are: Monday, Tuesday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Thanksgiving; and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A mobile drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Dewar’s at 11320 Ming Ave., with a free pint of ice cream with donation.
Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 with parent or guardian consent. A photo ID with date of birth is all that is needed. Go to hcbb.com or call 323-4222. Appointments are highly recommended.