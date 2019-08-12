Houchin Community Blood Bank is hosting their annual Pint for A Pass Blood Drive, now until Sept. 22.
The non-profit organization is partnering up with the Kern County Fair to give away one free adult admission pass to this year's fair to anyone who donates a pint of blood, according to a press release.
"Everyone loves the great Kern County Fair, so we are thrilled to be able to offer our donors a free 'Ticket to Fun' again this year. The passes really help to motivate new and repeat donors at a time when back to school activities are pulling them in other direction," said Houchin Community Blood Bank CEO Brad A. Bryan.
People interested cans to pay at the donor centers located at 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Drive.
Blood donors must be in good health in order to donate, weigh at least 110 pounds, and must be 18 years of age with a photo ID. Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old can donate with parental consent, according to the release.
For more information visit www.hcbb.com or call 661-323-4222.
