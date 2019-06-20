President Donald Trump has recorded a video message of encouragement for Bakersfield resident David Marcus, who is in hospice care after multiple bouts of cancer, and is known locally for his devoted fandom of Centennial High School athletics.
This is for my friend David Marcus, who is battling cancer. Thank you @POTUS for encouraging him in his fight. Go David! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/hzrjxOHJVt— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 20, 2019
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy posted the video to Twitter in an attempt to encourage Marcus, who has reportedly beaten cancer six times before entering hospice care.
"David Marcus, I’ve heard incredible things about you from Kevin McCarthy. I hear you are absolutely a special man, you’re strong, you’re brave. Just keep up that good fight," Trump said. "You’re gonna be winning. There’s no doubt about it. You’re gonna be winning. I’ve heard all about you. Good luck."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.