In this file photo, which was taken in 2014, David Marcus, center, has started his second battle with cancer with a positive attitude and a "Thumbs Up for David Marcus" Facebook page.

President Donald Trump has recorded a video message of encouragement for  Bakersfield resident David Marcus, who is in hospice care after multiple bouts of cancer, and is known locally for his devoted fandom of Centennial High School athletics.

U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy posted the video to Twitter in an attempt to encourage Marcus, who has reportedly beaten cancer six times before entering hospice care.

"David Marcus, I’ve heard incredible things about you from Kevin McCarthy. I hear you are absolutely a special man, you’re strong, you’re brave. Just keep up that good fight," Trump said. "You’re gonna be winning. There’s no doubt about it. You’re gonna be winning. I’ve heard all about you. Good luck."

