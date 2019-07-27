The Bakersfield Police Department is pleading with members of criminal street gangs to grant one simple, life-saving human request:
Don't shoot.
"I don't want to be there one more time. I don't want to stand over your body. I don't want to see you under a yellow blanket," BPD Capt. Joe Mullins told six members of the Country Boy Crips gang Thursday night.
"I don't want to see you in the back of a police car after murdering someone else, because that means your life is lost, too."
It all happened at the People’s Missionary Baptist Church on Madison Street in the city's southeast, where the Bakersfield Safe Streets Partnership held a gang call-in, an innovative outreach program in which police, prosecutors, social workers, community activists and former gang members initiate a conversation with young black men who have a documented history of gang involvement.
It's a carrot-and-stick approach that asks gangbangers, on the one hand, to think about the huge cost of violence paid by families, neighborhoods and communities. At the same time, police and prosecutors are not reluctant about warning those who choose to ignore their plea that those individuals will become the central focus of both the BPD's and the Kern County District Attorney's Office's gang enforcement units.
"I truly am here today because I don't want to see any of you in court," Deputy District Attorney Kristina Gannon told the invitees.
But those who choose the wrong path, she said, will feel the full weight of the law.
Prosecutors, she said, will file the most serious charges possible, include all gang enhancements available, and aim for long sentences upon conviction.
"And in our experience," Gannon said, "Kern County judges are willing to impose them."
Each of the young men who attended are on probation or parole. They were informed by letter that a condition of maintaining their freedom would be showing up.
Nine who were invited did not show.
"This isn't about making you be somebody completely different tomorrow," said Mullins, a veteran investigator and leader who has seen so much bloodshed, so many gang-related shootings, during his career that he's grown weary and sick of the heartbreak and senselessness of it all.
Just this week, suspected gang violence exploded again on the streets of Bakersfield.
Two people were shot dead, killed in their car Tuesday night on California Avenue near Easton Drive. Tony Ray Charles Jr., 45, and Destiny Nicole Freeman, 30, both of Bakersfield, both died at the scene.
Despite additional efforts through focused policing and neighborhood grants, including the Safe Streets Partnership, gang-related shootings in the city are up in in 2019 compared to the same period last year and the year before.
According to statistics compiled by the BPD, there were 28 such shootings between Jan. 1 and July 25 in both 2017 and 2018. This year, that number is 33.
Lt. Clayton Madden, who replaced Mullins in heading up the department's gang enforcement unit after Mullins was promoted, said when looking at the shooting stats alone, it appears progress has been stymied. But there's more going on than those numbers.
"I believe progress is being made — slowly, yes — but progress is being made."
All it takes is one shooting to spark more shootings in retribution, he said.
He was encouraged by the response of the 'bangers who attended Thursday's call-in.
"They want help," he said. "They need people to show them that we care."
When the call-in ended, not one of them got up and left. They met with volunteers and other providers of information and support. They even broke bread with cops.
Shantell Ross, whose son was gunned down in a gang-related killing three years ago, said a day doesn't go by that she doesn't cry.
"I wake up every morning guilty," she said. "Guilty 'cause I'm breathing.
"It hurts. I am ate up alive.
"We got kids who ain't going to grow up," she said. "We gotta come together and do something."
Who knows? Maybe Thursday night was a beginning of that something.
All gangs should turn in their guns or suffer a humiliating "time out"....!
