Bike Bakersfield will host its annual Holiday Lights Ride on Wednesday.
The popular bike ride will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Office at 8800 Ming Ave.
Bike riders will peddle through the festival Haggin Oaks neighborhood to view thousands of Christmas lights and decorations.
Riders can decorate their bikes, and wear festive attire to get into the holiday spirit.
"We often have people wearing lights. There are no rules, Just light up whatever you can, wherever you can," said Bike Bakersfield employee Natalie Barrett.
Bike Bakersfield staff will provide tools and flat tire repair equipment if needed. Safely lights and helmets are encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.